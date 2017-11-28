LIVE UPDATES: Trial resumes for man charged in death of off-duty police officer
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017 9:11AM EST
The trial of a Nova Scotia man charged in the death of an off-duty police officer continues today, a day after family members heard emotional testimony.
Relatives of Catherine Campbell wept as a jury was shown video of a body found in brush in an area near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge on Sept. 16, 2015.
A Halifax police constable testified he was searching Barrington Street as part of the investigation and spotted a box in a steep embankment.
The Crown has alleged Christopher Garnier strangled Campbell and used a green compost bin to dump her body in brush in the area of the Macdonald Bridge.
