

The Canadian Press





The trial of a Nova Scotia man charged in the death of an off-duty police officer continues today, a day after family members heard emotional testimony.

Relatives of Catherine Campbell wept as a jury was shown video of a body found in brush in an area near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge on Sept. 16, 2015.

A Halifax police constable testified he was searching Barrington Street as part of the investigation and spotted a box in a steep embankment.

The Crown has alleged Christopher Garnier strangled Campbell and used a green compost bin to dump her body in brush in the area of the Macdonald Bridge.