LIVE UPDATES: Testimony to resume at trial of man charged in police officer's death
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 30, 2017 8:10AM EST
HALIFAX -- An investigator looking into the death of an off-duty police officer says he found a tarp, work gloves and rope in the car of a man charged in her death.
Sgt. Kenneth Burton told a Halifax court yesterday that he was part of a team that had 29-year-old Christopher Garnier under surveillance after Const. Catherine Campbell disappeared.
Burton testified that on Sept. 16, 2015, he followed a white Ford Edge from a home in suburban Clayton Park to the area where Campbell's body was found.
Burton says he saw a green tarp, work gloves, a backpack, yellow rope and tape in the car.
Under cross-examination, Burton told Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury he did not know what Garnier's job was, or whether any of the items could have been related to it.
Garnier has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.
The Crown alleges Garnier punched and strangled the 36-year-old police officer inside an apartment and used a compost bin to dump her body near the Macdonald Bridge.
