Truro Police Const. Catherine Campbell was reported missing on Sept. 14, 2015, when she failed to show up for work. (Babineau Photography/Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 10:12AM EST
HALIFAX - Two witnesses have told a jury they saw a man rolling a compost bin in Halifax's north end on the same morning Christopher Garnier allegedly strangled an off-duty police officer and disposed of her body using a green compost bin.
Andrew Golding says he was walking to work at an automotive dealer shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2015, when he passed by a man pulling a green bin on North Street.
The Crown has alleged Garnier used a green compost bin to dump Catherine Campbell's body in the area of the Macdonald Bridge, at the end of North Street.
Golding testified at Garnier's second-degree murder trial that the man appeared agitated and that he passed by so closely, he had to step out of the way.
Earlier today, a garbage truck driver told the Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury he saw a man rolling a compost bin on Agricola Street, steps away from where the Crown alleges Campbell, a Truro, N.S., police constable, was killed inside an apartment.
Ronald MacDonald says he started his shift around 3 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2015, and roughly two hours into his shift, he saw a man rolling a compost bin down Agricola Street toward North Street.
