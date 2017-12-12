

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A Crown attorney is focusing on inconsistencies in Christopher Garnier's story about what happened the night Catherine Campbell died.

Christine Driscoll continued with the cross-examination of Garnier today at his murder trial, noting he told police after his arrest that he heard Campbell's last breaths but told the jury he heard air leaving her lungs in the early hours of Sept. 11, 2015.

Garnier said he didn't know at the time of the police interrogation on Sept. 16, 2015, whether he heard gasps or air coming out of her lungs, because he was having a hard time remembering details about the incident.

The Crown alleges Garnier punched and strangled the 36-year-old Truro, N.S., police constable and used a compost bin to dispose of her body near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.

Garnier previously told the jury that during sex play, Campbell encouraged him to choke and slap her before she died.

In his opening statement Monday, defence lawyer Joel Pink told the 14-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury that Campbell died accidentally during "rough sex" that she initiated.

The 30-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.