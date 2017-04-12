OTTAWA -- Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai will address the Canadian Parliament Wednesday after receiving honorary citizenship for her work on girls' education.

In 2012, the Taliban shot Yousafzai in the head when she was on her way to school in Pakistan. The then-15-year-old was targeted because she advocated for the right of girls to go to school.

The day will start with a 9 a.m. ET event at an Ottawa high school, where International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will speak to students about gender and education.

Yousafzai will arrive on Parliament Hill at 11:30 a.m. ET, where she'll be greeted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the House and Senate Speakers. She and Trudeau will head to the Library of Parliament, where they'll meet a delegation of MPs. She'll receive her honorary citizenship there and hear a performance by a children's choir.

At noon ET, Yousafzai will address Parliament from the House of Commons.

Later in the day, she'll meet with interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose.

MPs and senators voted unanimously in October, 2014 to award Yousafzai honorary Canadian citizenship for her bravery in continuing to speak out on behalf of girls' rights.

Five other people have been made honorary Canadian citizens in the last 30 years, the Canadian Press reported: Raoul Wallenberg, Nelson Mandela, Aga Khan, Aung San Suu Kyi and the 14th Dalai Lama.

