

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A defence lawyer has appeared to suggest that off-duty police officer Catherine Campbell died during a consensual sexual encounter inside a Halifax apartment after encouraging Christopher Garnier to choke her.

Lawyer Joel Pink presented a hypothetical scenario to Nova Scotia chief medical examiner Dr. Matthew Bowes today at Garnier's second-degree murder trial, describing a sexual encounter between Mr. A and Ms. B.

Pink suggested Ms. B had a fantasy about being dominated and told Mr. A to choke her, and that he was applying pressure to her neck when she asked him to slap her.

He suggested that Ms. B started to bleed and Mr. A went to retrieve a towel, but when he returned, the woman was still.

Pink asked Bowes if the hypothetical scenario would fall into the category of erotic asphyxiation, and he agreed, conceding the possibilities in the hypothetical could not be excluded.

Bowes also conceded he did not consider erotic asphyxiation when doing his autopsy, which concluded Campbell had died of strangulation.

The Crown has alleged Garnier punched and strangled the 36-year-old Truro, N.S., police officer inside an apartment and used a green compost bin to dump the body near the bridge.

The 29-year-old man, who met Campbell at a Halifax bar, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.