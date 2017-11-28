

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - The jury in the trial of a man accused of killing an off-duty police officer has been shown images of a body found in thick brush on a steep embankment near Halifax's Macdonald bridge.

Halifax police Sgt. Tony Croft says he took videos and photos of the scene off Valour Way on Sept. 16, 2015, five days after the Crown alleges Christopher Garnier strangled Catherine Campbell.

The Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury was again shown video of a body found in brush under a box, and was also shown photos of tattoos on the body.

Croft also described photos he took of a compost bin that was found in a wooded area nearby.

He says he later went to an RCMP detachment to photograph Garnier, who had been arrested.

The Crown has alleged Garnier used a green compost bin to dump the body of the Truro police officer, who he had met at a Halifax bar, near the bridge.

Garnier has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.