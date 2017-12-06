

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Christopher Garnier sobbed as he told a police interrogator "I'm sorry for what happened" following his arrest in the death of an off-duty police officer.

"I'm not a monster," Garnier told RCMP Cpl. Jody Allison on Sept. 16, 2015, hours after police found Catherine Campbell's body face down in thick brush near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.

The jury has watched roughly five hours of the taped interview over several days, and is continuing to watch the 9.5-hour-long video today at the murder trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

When asked by Allison during the interview what he would say to the Campbell family, Garnier replied: "I'm sorry for what happened."

He also told Allison through tears, "I never wanted anyone to die."

The 30-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.