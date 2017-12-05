

Aly Thomson, The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A jury has heard Catherine Campbell's blood was found inside the Halifax apartment where the off-duty police officer was allegedly murdered.

Dr. Gregory Litzenberger, an RCMP forensic DNA specialist, told Christopher Garnier's murder trial today that blood found in several areas of the McCully Street apartment matched Campbell's DNA profile.

Litzenberger also said he tested a T-shirt found in a dumpster across the street from the apartment, and two blood stains matched Campbell's DNA.

Garnier has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.

The Crown alleges the 30-year-old man punched and strangled the Truro, N.S., constable inside the McCully Street apartment and dumped her body on a steep embankment near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.

Evidence presented at the trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court has indicated Campbell was seen kissing and dancing with a man who bar staff identified as Garnier before leaving with him in the early hours of Sept. 11, 2015.