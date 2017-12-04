

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A Halifax jury is being shown a video of a sobbing Christopher Garnier being interviewed by police following his arrest in the killing an off-duty police officer.

RCMP Cpl. Jody Allison told the Nova Scotia Supreme Court today that he interviewed Garnier on the afternoon of Sept. 16, 2015, after he had been arrested in the death of Const. Catherine Campbell.

Garnier can be seen sobbing and sniffling as Allison speaks to him in an interview room at an RCMP detachment, with the officer telling Garnier that he is not a bad guy and "I don't think it was your intention for it to end up like it did."

In the first 20 minutes of the 9.5-hour-long interview, Garnier virtually said nothing, other than to ask if his father had been notified.

Garnier has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.

The Crown alleges the 30-year-old punched and strangled Campbell, a Truro, N.S., officer, and dumped her body on a steep embankment near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.

Evidence presented at the trial has indicated Campbell was seen kissing and dancing with a man who bar staff identified as Garnier before leaving with him in the early hours of Sept. 11, 2015.