Lightning sparks fires across southeastern B.C.
Lightning storms across southeastern British Columbia have sparked numerous wildfires.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 7:50PM EDT
CASTLEGAR, B.C. -- Lightning storms across southeastern British Columbia have sparked numerous wildfires.
BC Wildfire Service personnel are at two separate fires burning just a few kilometres on either side of the village of Nakusp.
The service says three more fires were started in the Kootenay Lake fire zone, and all cover less that a hectare in size.
A 30-hectare wildfires was discovered near Bull River, northwest of Fernie, on Sunday and officials say it is being held back by firefighting crews and unlikely to spread further.
The service says no structures are being threatened.
It says half of the 26 fires that have started since the beginning of April were human caused.
The fire danger in the southeast part of the province is moderate or high, with some areas at extreme fire danger in the Cranbrook fire zone.
Lightning has sparked several wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre. No current risk to communities/structures: https://t.co/OrlV0N4kTi pic.twitter.com/aztigGgOkh— BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 27, 2017
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Canadians' view of U.S. deteriorated under Trump: global survey
- Resistance 150: Why Canada's birthday celebrations aren't for everyone
- Lightning sparks fires across southeastern B.C.
- Use of force was appropriate: inquiry report into Newfoundland police shooting
- Ontario spending $85M to clean up mercury in First Nations