

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Lethbridge, Alta. mother who was fired while caring for her son with cancer is applauding new provincial legislation designed to make sure other parents like her don’t lose their jobs during one of the toughest times of their lives.

“I'm thrilled beyond relief,” Amanda Jensen told CTV Edmonton after learning about Bill 17, the Fair and Family-friendly Workplaces Act that was introduced Wednesday

Last October, Jensen’s seven-year-old Jake was diagnosed with leukemia. She let her employer know she needed to be with her son for an extended time in Calgary where her son was being treated.

She told CTV News Channel earlier this month that she was given all assurances that her request for compassionate care leave would be accepted and was sent the paperwork needed to apply for Employment Insurance.

Her employer told her they were there to support her and would offer her whatever she needed, Jensen said, adding one of her bosses even came to visit her and her son in Calgary where they were staying.

“A short three weeks later, I received an email from my employer saying that my position was being terminated,” she says.

Jensen was stunned but soon learned that her termination was in fact legal because Alberta does not have a policy that applies specifically to parents caring for critically ill or injured children.

The province does allow employees to receive eight weeks of compassionate care leave but the legislation was designed for adults caring for other ailing adults.

All that could change if the new bill introduced Wednesday is passed.

The Fair and Family-friendly Workplaces Act – the first major overhaul of the province’s workplace rules in nearly 30 years – would bring maternity and compassionate leave up to federal standards and allow Albertans to take unpaid leave to look after themselves and loved ones.

Parents caring for a critically ill child would receive 36 weeks of job protection. Victims of domestic violence, and those facing the criminal disappearance or death of a child would also be allowed leave.

“Albertans should not have to choose between taking care of their family and keeping their job,” Alberta Labour Minister Christina Gray told reporters while announcing the legislation.

Jensen, whose son is now recovering from his illness and doing well, says she is delighted with the proposed new rules.

She says she hopes they mean that other parents like her won’t have to deal with the financial hit of losing a job and searching for new work while at the same time caring for a child who is critically ill.

But the Wildrose Party is not as pleased with the proposed legislation, arguing it is too bulky.

The bill includes changes to areas such as hours worked, overtime and vacation pay. And it would vastly change the procedure for workplaces to become unionized.

While the Wildrose Party supports the changes to work leave, they argue the other aspects should be separated from the main bill.

“Bill 17, to be clear, groups these common-sense ideas with major labour code changes that are still too premature to be passed,” party leader Brian Jean told reporters.

If passed, the legislation would come into effect Jan. 1, 2018. But will do nothing to help Jensen, who is still looking for work while caring for three other children and contending with an on-going divorce.

Though friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page to help her with the financial burden, Jensen says she’s glad that other parents could soon benefit from the new rules.

“I was telling the kids it makes my heart smile to know that this is going to help somebody else,” she said.

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Bill Fortier