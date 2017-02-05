

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Travellers at major Canadian airports who get caught up in U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban may be able to call on some legal help.

A number of Canadian lawyers are volunteering their time at airports to ensure anyone with valid documentation isn't blocked from entering the U.S.

On Friday a judge in Washington State froze the ban, which affects people from seven Muslim majority countries.

The Trump administration moved Saturday night to appeal the judge's decision, but in the meantime people from the seven countries affected can travel to the United States.

Jennifer Bond of the Refugee Hub, one of the groups behind the effort to make the legal aid available, says lawyers will be on hand at Toronto Pearson, Montreal's Pierre-Elliott Trudeau Airport, Vancouver International Airport, and Ottawa's Macdonald-Cartier International Airport.

She says the lawyers want to ensure travellers' human rights are protected.

"We are hopeful that the presence of legal support at airports will help foster a safe environment for those travelling amidst this ongoing uncertainty."