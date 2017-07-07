Lawyer reveals new details from search in decades-old N.S. cold case
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 7, 2017 7:56AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 10, 2017 3:06PM EDT
HALIFAX - A lawyer for the family of a Nova Scotia teenager who died nearly three decades ago is claiming the shallow brook where Clayton Miller's body was found was scoured by a search and rescue crew one day earlier.
The 17-year-old boy was wearing a bright red sweater when he was found face down in an ankle-deep stream in New Waterford on May 6, 1990, roughly 36 hours after police raided a nearby bush party.
Halifax lawyer Ray Wagner held a news conference Monday and played a video interview he conducted with Bryan McDonald, who co-ordinated the search for Miller the day after the party.
In the video, McDonald says his team had searched the area where the Miller's body was later discovered -- but their initial search turned up nothing.
He says if there was a body in the brook, his team would have found it.
Wagner says McDonald wanted to reach out to the Miller family to ensure his story was on the record.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- N.S. Mi'kmaq leader charged following alleged fight at hotel
- Toronto church volunteer faces sex charges for allegedly assaulting girls, woman
- Lawyer reveals new details from search in decades-old N.S. cold case
- Opening burning, including campfires, now prohibited across B.C.
- Alberta understands toll of wildfires, sending help to B.C.: premier