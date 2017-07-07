

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - A lawyer for the family of a Nova Scotia teenager who died nearly three decades ago is claiming the shallow brook where Clayton Miller's body was found was scoured by a search and rescue crew one day earlier.

The 17-year-old boy was wearing a bright red sweater when he was found face down in an ankle-deep stream in New Waterford on May 6, 1990, roughly 36 hours after police raided a nearby bush party.

Halifax lawyer Ray Wagner held a news conference Monday and played a video interview he conducted with Bryan McDonald, who co-ordinated the search for Miller the day after the party.

In the video, McDonald says his team had searched the area where the Miller's body was later discovered -- but their initial search turned up nothing.

He says if there was a body in the brook, his team would have found it.

Wagner says McDonald wanted to reach out to the Miller family to ensure his story was on the record.