

CTVNews.ca Staff





A group of residents in Saint John, N.B. are trying to save a cluster of colourful 19th century homes from becoming “splinters in a landfill,” as a housing organization looks to tear them down and build an apartment building.

The group is part of a renewed effort to save the “jellybean” homes, a row of residences named for their brightly coloured façades that have faded after years of neglect.

Built in the 1860s, the homes provide a rare snapshot of Saint John from a time prior to the great fire of 1877.

However, sometime over the next month, they’re slated to be demolished. “I think they really represent a time in history,” Janelle Russell, a resident who is trying to save the houses, told CTV Atlantic.

The City of Saint John purchased the homes in 2008, and one is now owned by a private owner. But, according to Saint John Deputy Mayor Shirley McAlary, a Saint John non-profit housing organization wants to take them down to build a mixed multi-use apartment building.

Russell said that, if the building complex “really cannot be saved,” they are hoping to preserve the facades at least.

According to McAlary, that’s not off the table yet. The deputy mayor told CTV Atlantic that the housing group is looking into it, but they can’t make any promises at this time, because they don’t know how much that will cost.

McAlary told CTV Atlantic that the homes have been empty for the better part of a decade. And, while a couple of developers have come forward, they didn’t have the funding or ability to save the homes.

But the group of residents trying to preserve the homes say they know of developers who are interested. “We have now about 1,000 signatures on paper and online, of other folks who live here that are very upset by this,” said Christopher Osborne. “This property needs to be saved, and whether you can save the entire building or just the façade, it doesn’t matter.

“They deserve more respect than being splinters in a landfill,” Osborne added.

Lori Seymore, a Saint John tour guide who would also like to see the houses saved, says Canada’s oldest incorporated city should have a piece of history to offer those visiting the area.

“Guests are excited to see preserved, beautiful architectural gems that we do have here in Saint John,” Seymore said.

The jellybean houses’ demolition date is slated for some time before May 1.