Language police ease up on use of some English words by francophones in Quebec
(Tom Hanson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 1:59PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Quebec's language watchdog is allowing more anglicisms to creep into the French language.
That's because the Office quebecois de la langue francaise recently updated a policy that deals with linguistic spillovers.
It means that words like hashtag, parking and grilled-cheese are considered acceptable in everyday conversation by francophones in Quebec.
But using the English or the French equivalent of the words are both considered acceptable.
In other words, the French word for parking -- stationnement -- may still crop up when a francophone Quebecer starts cursing about trying to find a parking spot.
Under the policy, English language words -- or words from other languages -- become acceptable based on a number of criteria, including their general usage in French in Quebec.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- More than 13,000 intercepted by RCMP trying to cross into Canada this year
- B.C. Liberals: NDP breaking promise not to stick taxpayers with campaign costs
- Calgary police say 'white power', swastika, on car investigated as hate crime
- What age is too old for trick-or-treating? N.B. city decides 16, sets Halloween curfew
- Canadian sailors readying devastated Caribbean island for Maria