Lanes of Ontario's Highway 401 closed after many vehicles crash
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 4:29PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 7, 2017 4:30PM EST
BOWMANVILLE, Ont. -- A portion of the westbound lanes on Highway 401 was closed for upwards of three hours Saturday.
The 10 kilometre stretch in Bowmanville, Ont., was closed after multiple vehicles were involved in a collision late in the morning.
Provincial police say the crash also affected Highway 115, which had its southbound lanes closed past the Highway 2 exit.
