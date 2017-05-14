Landslide forces evacuations, flooding fears persist near Kelowna, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 14, 2017 2:45PM EDT
KELOWNA, B.C. - A landslide has forced residents of 17 properties to flee their homes near Kelowna, B.C., as flooding continues to threaten the area.
The Central Okanagan Regional District says no one was hurt in the slide on Saturday evening, but at least one home appears to have been affected.
It says crews are studying the stability of the slope to determine when it will be safe for residents to return home.
Ground throughout the Okanagan has been saturated by heavy rain and snow melt, leading to flooding and landslides throughout the region.
The regional district says about 400 people remain out of their homes due to safety concerns.
It says flooding is still a concern because of record-high water and snow levels, and the conditions for lakes and creeks are expected to last well into June.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Editor of The Walrus resigns amid conversation about cultural appropriation
- N.B. Syrian refugees start traditional monthly market
- 'Too little, too late': Montreal lifts state of emergency as residents reflect on flood response
- Landslide forces evacuations, flooding fears persist near Kelowna, B.C.
- Massive cleanup operations underway in Montreal communities touched by floods