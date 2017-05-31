Lamborghini collides with hydrant in downtown Vancouver
A Lamborghini is shown after colliding with a fire hydrant in downtown Vancouver on May 30, 2017. (Philipp Postrehovsky / Twitter)
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 10:44AM EDT
The anonymous driver of a Lamborghini is being ridiculed online for striking a fire hydrant with his apparently brand new sports car in Vancouver.
An image apparently captured in Vancouver on Tuesday shows a snazzy Lamborghini after a minor collision with a fire hydrant. The sports car appears to have sustained minor damage to the front buffer where it struck the hydrant, but its sleek body appears otherwise intact.
A temporary licence plate is visible on the dashboard, suggesting the vehicle was likely purchased recently.
"Fresh off the lot today and into a fire hydrant at Bute & Georgia!" tweeted Philipp Postrehovsky, who originally shared the image online.
Twitter users were not sympathetic to the vehicle's owner.
"High performance car. Low performance driver," one user said.
"Couldn't have happened to a better driver!" added another person. "Too bad about the fire hydrant, though!"
May 31, 2017
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Girl, 11, suffers broken bones after fall from Toronto balcony
- N.S. voter turnout slumps to all-time low as less than 54 per cent vote
- Baillie happy with seat gains, to 'take a look' at own future after next session
- Provincial police investigating after suspicious fire at Quebec City jail
- Lamborghini collides with hydrant in downtown Vancouver