The anonymous driver of a Lamborghini is being ridiculed online for striking a fire hydrant with his apparently brand new sports car in Vancouver.

An image apparently captured in Vancouver on Tuesday shows a snazzy Lamborghini after a minor collision with a fire hydrant. The sports car appears to have sustained minor damage to the front buffer where it struck the hydrant, but its sleek body appears otherwise intact.

A temporary licence plate is visible on the dashboard, suggesting the vehicle was likely purchased recently.

"Fresh off the lot today and into a fire hydrant at Bute & Georgia!" tweeted Philipp Postrehovsky, who originally shared the image online.

Twitter users were not sympathetic to the vehicle's owner.

"High performance car. Low performance driver," one user said.

"Couldn't have happened to a better driver!" added another person. "Too bad about the fire hydrant, though!"