Kazoo, Kaos, Karma: winning names in RCMP 'Name the Puppy' contest
The Name the Puppy 2017 contest is held yearly to name 13 German shepherd fur balls that will grow up to be RCMP police dogs. (RCMP photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 3:40PM EDT
INNISFAIL, Alta. - The puppies have names!
The RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Alberta received close to 21,000 entries in their contest to name the first 13 German shepherd puppies to be born at the centre this year.
All names had to start with the letter K.
For multiple entries of the same name, a draw determined the winning entry.
The names are: Koda, Kai, Kullu, Kage, Kammo, Kato, Kayla, Kazoo, Kate, Kaos, Kaya, Knight, and Karma.
The 13 winners -- one from each province and territory -- will each receive a 8 by 10-inch laminated photo of the puppy they named, a plush dog called Justice and an official RCMP baseball cap.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- B.C. candidate requests recount in Comox riding he lost by nine votes
- 'We hate to be that province': N.B. sets geographically-challenged StatsCan straight
- Fire truck catches fire en route to call: 'There's a degree of irony, yes'
- Funeral held for Ontario woman killed in Belize
- Accidental 911 call leads police to Alberta pot grow op