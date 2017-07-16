

The Canadian Press





KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- As more British Columbia residents are chased from their homes by wind-fanned wildfires, officials say they are concerned that their place of refuge in Kamloops may be stretched too thin.

Seven evacuation orders were issued Saturday afternoon and evening, including for thousands in the City of Williams Lake and the surrounding area.

Cariboo Regional District Chairman Al Richmond says that while the flames haven't reached Williams Lake, he and the mayor decided to issued the evacuation order because the fire threatened to cut exit routes.

Initially, they had planned that Williams Lake residents would go north to Prince George, but Richmond says flames crossed that highway, and the majority of evacuees were diverted south towards Kamloops.

But he says Kamloops is "stretched," and because evacuees are also coming from Loon Lake, it will only get worse.

He says they're concerned about overloading the centre and he's urging all evacuees to call the Red Cross, which is helping co-ordination the efforts.

Officials say a fire in Lake Country in B.C.'s Okanagan has damaged as many as 10 homes or other structures.

Residents of 331 properties were forced to get out quickly on Saturday when a fire spread in the forest and brush above Okanagan Lake north of Kelowna.

A news release from Central Okanagan Emergency Operations also says residents living in another 657 properties are on evacuation alert and should be prepared to leave on short notice should fire conditions change.

The BC Wildfire Service said Saturday there are about 161 active wildfires in the province, 14 of which pose a direct threat to communities.