'Just sickening': Boy, 8, found dead in Ontario provincial park
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 10:54AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 21, 2017 7:52PM EDT
Police in northwestern Ontario say they do not suspect foul play, after the body of an eight-year-old boy was found in a provincial park.
Ontario Provincial Police say a boy went missing at Rushing River Provincial Park, near Kenora, Ont., on Saturday evening.
Police and park staff searched throughout the night and the boy’s body was found around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police.
On Sunday afternoon, police tape was blocking off an area of the park near a rocky cliff.
Police have not released a cause of death but say foul play is not suspected, pending autopsy results expected on Tuesday.
Camper Darcy Medeiros says he saw a frantic man demanding to a park worker that he “needs to see a police officer.”
“She radioed one in,” Medeiros said. “The man was waiting outside and the officer tried to calm him down.”
OPP Staff Sgt. Jeff Dugan said Sunday that the family involved is not from the area and “do have to travel home today.”
Camper Andy Willerton called the incident “just sickening.”
“I couldn’t imagine that happening to my kids,” he said. “It’s just awful,” he added. “I feel terrible for the family.”
With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Beth Macdonnell
