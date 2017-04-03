

CTVNews.ca Staff





Jury selection is underway in the trial of an Ottawa man accused of killing three seniors in 2007.

Ian Bush, 62, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of retired tax court judge Alban Garon, his wife Raymonde and their neighbour, Marie-Claire Beniskos.

All three victims were in their 70s. They were found beaten, bound and gagged at the Garons’ condo on Riverside Drive in Ottawa in June 2007.

The case turned cold until DNA evidence led police to lay murder charges against Bush in 2015.

Bush is also facing separate charges in connection with a violent December 2014 home invasion in which a 101-year-old Second World War veteran was tied up and robbed. The veteran, Ernest Cote, has since died of natural causes.

None of the allegations against Bush have been proven in court.

Bush sits in prisoner box looking calm and comfortable, as judge explains process to dozens of potential jurors @ctvottawa #ottnews — Catherine Lathem (@CatherineCTV) April 3, 2017

Any potential jurors who work/worked with Canadian Revenue Agency are free to go. Alban Garon was Ret'd Chief Tax Judge @ctvottawa#ottnews — Catherine Lathem (@CatherineCTV) April 3, 2017