

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Jury selection has begun in the trial of a Nova Scotia man accused of killing an off-duty police officer in Halifax.

Christopher Calvin Garnier is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Truro police officer Const. Catherine Campbell.

He's also charged with interfering with a dead body.

Campbell's remains were found near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge in September 2015.

Hundreds of people have packed a floor in the Nova Scotia Supreme Court for jury selection.

Twenty three days have been set aside for the trial.