Jury selection begins in trial of man charged in death of police officer
Christopher Calvin Garnier, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Truro police officer Const. Catherine Campbell, arrives at Nova Supreme Court for the start of his trial in Halifax on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. (The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 7:11AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 20, 2017 10:21AM EST
HALIFAX -- Jury selection has begun in the trial of a Nova Scotia man accused of killing an off-duty police officer in Halifax.
Christopher Calvin Garnier is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Truro police officer Const. Catherine Campbell.
He's also charged with interfering with a dead body.
Campbell's remains were found near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge in September 2015.
Hundreds of people have packed a floor in the Nova Scotia Supreme Court for jury selection.
Twenty three days have been set aside for the trial.
