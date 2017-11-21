Jury selected in trial of man charged with murder of Nova Scotia police officer
Christopher Calvin Garnier, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Truro police officer Const. Catherine Campbell, arrives at Nova Supreme Court for the start of his trial in Halifax on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. (The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 12:55PM EST
HALIFAX -- A jury has been selected in the trial of a Nova Scotia man accused of killing an off-duty police officer.
Christopher Calvin Garnier is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Truro police Const. Catherine Campbell.
A 16-member jury panel -- eight women and eight men -- has been picked from the pool of hundreds of prospective jurors called to a Halifax courthouse.
Twenty three days have been set aside for the trial, which continues Tuesday afternoon.
The 29-year-old man is also charged with interfering with a dead body.
Garnier has pleaded not guilty to both charges.
The 36-year-old Campbell's remains were found near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge in September 2015.
