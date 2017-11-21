

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A jury has been selected in the trial of a Nova Scotia man accused of killing an off-duty police officer.

Christopher Calvin Garnier is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Truro police Const. Catherine Campbell.

A 16-member jury panel -- eight women and eight men -- has been picked from the pool of hundreds of prospective jurors called to a Halifax courthouse.

Twenty three days have been set aside for the trial, which continues Tuesday afternoon.

The 29-year-old man is also charged with interfering with a dead body.

Garnier has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The 36-year-old Campbell's remains were found near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge in September 2015.