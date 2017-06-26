

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press





LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -- The Crown in the triple-murder trial of a southern Alberta man says his actions were planned and deliberate.

Photini Papadatou is delivering her final argument to the jury in the trial of Derek Saretzky.

Saretzky is facing three counts of first-degree murder in the 2015 deaths of Terry Blanchette, his two-year-old daughter Hailey and Hanne Meketech five days earlier.

Saretzky is also charged with committing an indignity to Hailey's body.

Papadatou says Saretzky confessed to all three murders with details only the killer would know.

"He told you that he did it," she said.

Saretzky has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The killings all occurred in the small close-knit region known as the Crowsnest Pass in southwestern Alberta.

The jury heard video confessions by Saretzky, 24, who told police he killed 69-year-old Meketech -- a friend of his grandparents -- on the spur of the moment and because he "didn't think anybody cared about her."

Court heard Saretzky kicked in the door of her mobile home in Coleman and bludgeoned her to death before stabbing her in the throat.

A similar scenario played out five days later at Blanchette's home in Blairmore.

The jury was told Saretzky beat Blanchette with a baseball bat before cutting his throat. He found the little girl in her crib and abducted her.

Saretzky told police he took the toddler to a campsite, partially owned by a family member, where he choked her to death and cannibalized and dismembered her before throwing her remains in a firepit.

Although no real motive emerged during the trial, Saretzky told police he was being told by the devil to do bad things.

The Crown has suggested that Meketech's slaying was a dry run for the attack on Blanchette. The prosecutor has pointed to similarities between the deaths of the two.

Saretzky knew all three victims, as well as Hailey's mother, Cheyenne Dunbar, who he claimed to have dated. Dunbar testified that they were only friends.