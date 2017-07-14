

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba judge is to rule this afternoon on a bid to dismiss the conviction of a Winnipeg woman who hid the remains of six infants in a rented storage locker.

Andrea Giesbrecht was found guilty earlier this year of storing the remains in plastic bins in a U-haul storage locker.

Medical experts testified the infants were Giesbrecht's and were likely to have been born alive, but the remains were too decomposed to determine how they died.

Giesbrecht's sentencing is set for this afternoon, but her lawyer, Greg Brodsky, was in court this morning trying to have the case dismissed.

Brodsky told court the case has taken more than two years to conclude, which violates his client's charter right to a timely trial, but the Crown has said the timelines were reasonable.

Provincial court Judge Murray Thompson is to rule this afternoon on a Crown motion to dismiss the defence application and, if he sides with the Crown, he will deliver a sentence immediately.

Thompson repeatedly questioned Brodsky on why he waited until after the verdict to apply to have the case dismissed.

"Here we are, six months later, and a motion (to dismiss) is filed," Thompson said Friday.

The Crown has asked for a sentence of 11 years minus time served, while Brodsky has said his client should not serve any more time beyond the 168 days she spent in custody following her arrest.