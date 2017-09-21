Judge finds Halifax cabbie not guilty of sexually assaulting passenger
The names of the taxi companies where the two men who have been charged work will not be released.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 6:45AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 21, 2017 2:36PM EDT
HALIFAX - A judge has acquitted a former Halifax cab driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger.
The Crown alleged Houssen Milad kissed a female passenger on top of her head while driving her home to the Armdale neighbourhood in June 2016.
The Crown also alleged that he groped her buttock before she got out of the vehicle.
The 26-year-old complainant told Judge Gregory Lenehan she did not consent to being touched by the driver.
Milad testified in his own defence, denying through an Arabic interpreter that the woman was ever in his vehicle.
Milad broke down in tears today before the judge told him he was "free to leave" Halifax provincial court.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Sentencing hearing for mom who 'gambled away' son's life with holistic medicine
- Calgary man who strangled wife, buried body in home gets 7 years in prison
- Alberta not likely to follow through with spear hunt ban until fall 2018
- Canada border agent detentions of Mexicans surge to highest levels in decade
- Fire call leads to 337 charges against man after numerous guns found in home