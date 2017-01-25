Judge expected to hand down sentence in Travis Vader trial
Travis Vader arrives at court in Edmonton on Tuesday, March 8, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Amber Bracken)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 5:06AM EST
EDMONTON - A judge is set to deliver his sentence today for a man convicted of killing two Alberta seniors who disappeared on a camping trip in 2010.
The penalty for Travis Vader, found guilty of manslaughter in the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann, could range from time already served to life in prison.
The couple, in their late 70s, vanished after leaving their home in St. Albert, northwest of Edmonton, on a camping trip to British Columbia.
Their burned-out motorhome and a vehicle they had been towing were later discovered, though their bodies never were found.
Justice Denny Thomas has described Vader as a desperate drug addict who came across the McCanns and killed them during a robbery.
The Crown is asking for a life sentence, saying Vader was out on bail and on the run on other charges when he killed the vulnerable couple.
