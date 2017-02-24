

The Canadian Press





BATHURST, N.B. -- A judge has ended manslaughter charges against two New Brunswick police officers in the shooting death of a Tracadie businessman two years ago.

Const. Patrick Bulger and Const. Mathieu Boudreau were each charged with manslaughter with a weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon, and two counts of unlawfully pointing a firearm in the death of Michel Vienneau.

Judge Anne Dugas-Horsman ruled in Bathurst provincial court Friday that the prosecution failed to make their case after a preliminary hearing.

There was applause in the courtroom following the ruling and both police officers wept. Neither spoke as they left the courtroom.

The 51-year-old Vienneau was shot outside the Bathurst train station on Jan. 12, 2015 during what police said was a drug probe.

An RCMP investigation later revealed that Vienneau, who owned an electronics store, was not involved in criminal activity.

Vienneau's common-law partner was with him in a vehicle at the time of the shooting, and alleges in a civil lawsuit that his death was caused by police negligence.

In a statement of defence, the City of Bathurst said the officers clearly identified themselves to Vienneau and had tried to stop his vehicle before it accelerated.