

The Canadian Press





SUDBURY, Ont. -- A judge has acquitted two Ontario Liberals of Election Act bribery charges.

Judge Howard Borenstein granted a directed verdict application from the defence that called for the charges to be dismissed before the defence called any witnesses.

That means the case against Pat Sorbara, who was Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne's deputy chief of staff and Liberal campaign director, and local Liberal fundraiser Gerry Lougheed has been dismissed.

Developing story...