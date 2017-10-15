

CTVNews.ca Staff





Freed Canadian hostage Joshua Boyle says that his boys are “improving” after years spent as hostages in Afghanistan.

The traumatized family arrived in Toronto on Friday, five years after Boyle and his American wife, Caitlan Coleman, were abducted by the Taliban-linked Haqqani Network.

The couple and three children born to them while in captivity have been staying with Boyle’s parents in Smith Falls, Ont.

A baby girl died shortly before Pakistani commandos rescued them on Wednesday. Boyle says she was murdered, although the Taliban claims Coleman suffered a miscarriage.

Boyle told CP24 in a written statement that the boys are “improving.” He said Najaeshi Jonah, the eldest, has enjoyed exploring a closet and “declared he wants to sleep in it tonight and make a giant ‘mouse nest’ out of the clothes.”

He said the younger boy, Dhakwoen Noah, has gone from viewing his grandparents with “terror” to deciding overnight that he loves his grandmother.

Boyle said the boy’s grandmother convinced him with a “a hearty breakfast of pancakes,” although he remains “incredibly troubled and stressed over everything.”

“She's the first person he's accepted since 2015,” Boyle added. “Needless to say, thousands of times seeing the guards on a daily basis did not endear him to even one of them.”

Boyle said that while his personal home is Perth-Andover, N.B. and “there’s talk of returning to Breslau, Ont.,” where he grew up, “right now we're just intending to stay with my parents in Smiths Falls.”

Boyle was once married to Zaynab Khadr, the older sister of former Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr and the daughter of a senior al Qaeda financier Ahmed Said Khadr.

With files from The Canadian Press