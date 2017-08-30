“Deadpool 2” star Josh Brolin hit the town with his wife in Victoria, B.C. recently, taking in the sights and praising the area in photos posted to Instagram.

The Brolins stayed at the Huntingdon Manor Hotel, hit the waterfront for a romantic moment on the wharf, then dropped in at Russell Books.

Brolin, who plays the mutant Cable in the upcoming film, shared a photo of the book store on Instagram Tuesday, calling it one of the “top five” he’s ever been to.

“Meant to leave three hours ago,” he wrote in the caption. He added that he bought several books at the store, including “Tender is the Night” by F. Scott Fitzgerald and “Stories by God” by Rainer Maria Rilke.

“They were here on the main floor browsing around, mostly in the spirituality section,” the bookstore’s Adam Craig told CTV Vancouver Island.

“It’s nice to hear someone who’s been all over the place say that we’re one of his favourites.”

Staffer Barb Merrick said she recommended a few places to see for the Brolins before their flight home.

“He said they only had an hour or two left in Victoria, and asked for a couple of places that they could check out in their last bit of time,” she said.

Merrick recommended Craigdarroch Castle and Government House.

Brolin’s wife, Kathryn, also posted several photos of their outing.

Brolin stars opposite Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds in “Deadpool 2.”

With files from CTV Vancouver Island