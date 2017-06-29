

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - The NDP has been asked to form a government in British Columbia after the Liberals were defeated in a non-confidence vote in the legislature, sending them to the Opposition benches for the first time in 16 years.

Premier-designate John Horgan emerged from a meeting with Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon to say he was asked to form a government after reaching a deal with the Green party on a legislative agenda.

But his fledgling government faces hurdles because even with the support of the three Green members of the legislature, the NDP can only count on 44 votes in the 87-seat legislature, putting them in a precarious position.

No members of the legislature broke ranks in the confidence vote as the Greens backed the New Democrats' to defeat Premier Christy Clark's government, ending the Liberals 16 years in power.

The Liberals lost the vote 44-42.

Clark made an impassioned plea to members of the legislature to support her government, saying voters in May's election sent a message that they want the three parties to work together.

In a bid to remain in power, the Liberals adopted NDP and Green promises from last month's election in their throne speech including higher social assistance rates, banning corporate, union and third-party donations to political parties, spending more on childcare and increasing the carbon tax.

"When we go into political combat we all acknowledge that sometimes we spend so much time fighting with one another in here that it's hard to listen to what British Columbians want. And the throne speech is an answer to that," she said.

"It's an answer to what voters told us on May 9. It's an acknowledgment, a sincere acknowledgment, that we didn't get it right. It is an expression of renewed priorities based on what voters told us, including that they want us to work across party lines with one another."

But the opposition parties signalled from the outset they had no intention of backing the Liberals, defeating two measures they had supported during the election.

The work of government has been in limbo for almost two months since the Liberals won a minority government with 43 members in the 87-seat legislature.

Because the Speaker doesn't typically cast a vote, the New Democrats and Greens wanted Liberal Steve Thomson to remain in the chair, but he resigned shortly after the non-confidence motion passed. Settling who serves as Speaker will be a key decision when the legislature returns.

Clark said earlier this week the legislature can't work if the NDP is in power because the election results were so tight.

Her comments prompted ridicule and heated exchanges in the house on Thursday, with accusations the Liberals were clinging to power.

Clark suggested Green party Leader Andrew Weaver lied when he told voters he would work with all politicians in the legislature.

"He wasn't telling the truth about that then and he isn't telling the truth about what he is saying today," Clark said to applause from the Liberals.

Weaver said it was time for the Liberal members to move to the opposition benches.

"They are acting like belligerent children as they're going into that time out."