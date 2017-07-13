Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter is under observation after leaving a Habitat for Humanity site in Winnipeg with signs of dehydration.

Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International, said Carter is “okay” in a statement. He was taken off-site for medical attention.

“He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building,” Reckford said.

The 92-year-old has been in Canada for the last few days to help with a Habitat for Humanity project.

He told CTV News on Tuesday that he’s had to grudgingly cut back on his workload at the charity. However, he continues to swing a hammer on job sites, as he’s done for the last 30 years.

Carter was president of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

He was treated for melanoma in 2015 and has since been declared cancer-free.