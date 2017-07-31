

CTVNews.ca Staff





A quick-thinking pair of boaters near Kamloops, B.C., used their speed boat and a few fancy manoeuvres to help extinguish a grass fire threatening nearby homes.

Witnesses say when a fire broke out in the grass along the South Thompson River on Saturday, the driver of a high-powered “cigarette” boat sped over to help.

Moving in close to the water’s edge, the driver repeatedly drove in circles, accelerating quickly to get the motor to send huge plumes of spray onto the flames.

Eventually, a fire truck and helicopter arrived on the scene and successfully extinguished the rest of the flames.

While several other boaters let out cheers and applause for the jet boat driver, provincial fire officials were quick to remind recreational boaters and off-roaders to stay away from active fire zones so that firefighters in the air and on the ground can do their work.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says there are four major fires burning in the Kamloops area.

In all, there are currently about 150 active fires in British Columbia, and fire officials say more hot, windy weather this week could increase fire activity in coming days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to join B.C. Premier John Horgan as they tour the Williams Lake area on Monday to view the fire damage themselves.