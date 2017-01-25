Jacques Corriveau freed after getting 4-year prison term for sponsorship fraud
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 7:01AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:40PM EST
MONTREAL -- An ex-Liberal organizer found guilty of fraud-related charges in connection with the federal sponsorship scandal has been released from prison pending his appeal.
A Quebec Court of Appeal justice freed Jacques Corriveau this afternoon, just hours after the 83-year-old was sentenced by a lower-court judge to four years in prison.
Corriveau, previously described as the "central figure" in the scandal, was also fined $1.4 million and given 10 years to pay it off once his sentence is completed.
A jury found Corriveau guilty of three charges in November: fraud against the government, forgery and laundering proceeds of crime.
Under the conditions of his release, Corriveau must keep the peace, stay in Canada and hand over his passport by 2 p.m. Thursday.
