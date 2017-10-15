

CTVNews.ca Staff





Dalhousie University’s homecoming weekend in Halifax got a little out of control as more than 30 students now face charges or fines due to excessive partying.

At the height of the party Saturday, Halifax Regional Police say as many as 2,000 students flooded a street for a booze-fuelled block party just outside the Dalhousie campus.

The university had hired extra duty officers to help police in the area, but reinforcements from elsewhere in the city were needed. Social media posts throughout the day showed students partying on rooftops, on the streets and even on top of police cars.

“It got out of hand,” Sgt. Darla Perry with the Halifax Regional Police told CTV Atlantic Sunday. “People got on top of police cars at one point (and) thought it was funny to take pictures, but then those people were arrested.”

“We didn’t have anyone arrested for underage drinking, so that was good for the area.”

Officers arrested 22 people for violations of the Liquor Control Act, the Criminal Code and city bylaws. Others received fines.

“It was mayhem,” said Erin Hopkins, who lives in the neighborhood. “There was a lot of drinking and a lot of craziness for early on Saturday.”

The most recent annual report on universities from Maclean’s magazine named Dalhousie as the 16th-ranked “party school” in Canada, down six spots from the year before. At least one student believes this ranking is one of the reasons behind the massive party.

“When we found out we’d slipped, I think people wanted to regain that in a big way,” the student, who wished to remain anonymous, told CTV Atlantic.

The school says it is still reviewing the incident.

Dalhousie President Richard Florizone tweeted Saturday morning that “the vast majority of Dal students and alumni are having a great, safe and respectful time.”

“I am disappointed to hear that some students are drinking excessively and disturbing our community,” he tweeted. “This kind of behaviour is not reflective of our values and disrespectful to our neighbours. Most importantly, it is unsafe.”

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett and with files from the Canadian Press

