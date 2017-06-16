

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- One of three Toronto police officers accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague told court Friday that it was the woman's idea to go back to the men's hotel room and initiate sex after a night of partying and drinking.

Const. Leslie Nyznik said the woman didn't appear intoxicated during the night and instigated sex and oral sex with all three officers. He also said that the complainant told four officers in a taxi ride to a strip joint she hadn't had "good sex" in a while.

Nyznik and fellow officers Joshua Cabero and Sameer Kara have pleaded not guilty in connection with the alleged incident on Jan. 17, 2015.

Court has previously heard that Kara was so drunk he had to be taken back to his hotel room around 10 p.m. while the others went off to a strip club.

Nyznik said the sexual talk continued at the Brass Rail, where he told a stripper that their group was an "adult film crew" from Miami and asked her if she would come to the hotel for an audition later.

"I said jokingly to (the complainant) 'maybe you can be so kind to film this' and we can show Mr. Kara because he was asleep," Nyznik said.

"She said, 'why do I have to be the one to film it, why can't I join in?"'

Nyznik said the complainant then told him she wanted to go back to the hotel room and have sex with both Nyznik and Cabero at once.

"I said, 'OK, really?' and I sat back in my chair and I laughed," Nyznik testified.

Around midnight, the group of five, which included the complainant, Nyznik, Cabero and two other officers, left the strip club. Nyznik said he and Cabero were going back to the hotel, and the woman surprised them by jumping into their cab.

Back at the Westin Harbour Castle, Nyznik described a lurid scene where he said the complainant initiated oral sex with him and intercourse with Cabero and later instigated sex with Kara, who by then had awoken.

"There was full consent," Nyznik said.

The woman -- a parking enforcement officer whose identity is protected by a publication ban -- has testified that she had several drinks during the course of the night and felt powerless and unable to move or speak when the three men had sex with her against her wishes.

Nyznik denied her state of intoxication.

"She was completely normal, there was nothing wrong with her," Nyznik said.

She also testified that she believed she was drugged at some point, but didn't know when, where, how or by whom. Nyznik denied drugging her.