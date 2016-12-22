

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Woodbridge, Ont. mother says her faith in community has been restored after receiving an outpouring of donations, just days after her purse containing money for Christmas gifts was stolen.

Brandi Reil was shopping at a No Frills store in Woodbridge on Sunday, when she says a woman snatched her purse from her shopping cart and ran off.

The purse contained the $580 the mother of three had earmarked to spend on Christmas gifts for her children.

It also contained a USB stick which held irreplaceable family photos.

Reil told her children what had happened, and the incident left them both feeling hurt for their mother and worried about Christmas.

"My son said, 'I'm so sad somebody took your purse mommy.' He actually thinks Santa's not coming," Reil said Thursday. "I said to him, 'No, Santa is going to come. Don't worry.'"

But since hearing her story, viewers and business owners have reached out.

Pat Maloney, who owns the company Sports Unlimited, donated $600 in cash to help restore her children's Christmas.

"It's not so much (about) Brandi," he said, "it's her three children."

Maloney surprised Reil with the donation at the daycare she works at.

"I went to the bank so you don’t have to again," Maloney said when he handed the gift to Reil. "Enjoy. Get your Christmas shopping done."

Reil's co-workers have also offered help. They pooled a bag of cash and a few gifts to help her children.

Reil, whose husband is away working in Nigeria, says the generosity has touched her.

"It’s wonderful, really wonderful. This has really made me believe that there are so many good people out there that really want to help," she said. "It’s nice to see now that something was taken from me, that other people are willing to give back."

York police are looking for a suspect described as a female, roughly 35 to 40-years-old, with a medium build. She's said to be roughly five-foot-six to five-foot-eight in height with a black winter jacket with fur around the hood and tall lace-up boots also adorned with fur.

With a report from CTV Toronto's John Musselman