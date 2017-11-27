

CTVNews.ca Staff





Former Governor General David Johnston is applauding the news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement.

“It’s exciting,” Johnston told CTV News Channel from Toronto on Monday. “It’s quite wonderful, of course.”

Johnston had the chance to rub shoulders with the prince on several occasions during his tenure as Governor General of Canada, most recently at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, an event that Harry created.

“He’s very lively and very engaging,” Johnston said of the prince. “He’s a very robust and energetic chap.”

Johnston first met Prince Harry while attending the April 2011 wedding of his brother, Prince William, and the Duchess of Cambridge.

“It’s one you’ll never forget,” he said of the ceremony at London’s millennium-old Westminster Abbey. “Being present at that ceremony with a thousand years of tradition behind it, and absolutely magnificent music and a splendid sermon by the Bishop of London and this marvellous young couple just made you feel pretty excited about the world and the future generation as represented by their marriage.”

With Johnston having stepped down from his position in October, Canada’s new Governor General, Julie Payette, will most certainly be attending the upcoming royal wedding, which is slated for the spring of 2018.

“The Governor General of Canada is the Queen’s representative in Canada,” Johnston said. “And certainly it’s an enormous privilege to represent the Canadian people at a ceremony of that kind.”