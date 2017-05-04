

Josh Elliott, CTVNews.ca





Waterlogged communities in Eastern Canada may want to consider banding together to build an ark, with a full month's worth of rain expected to fall over the next three days.

Rainfall of 50-100 millimetres is expected to hit Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick late this week, adding more water to already-swollen rivers and lakes in the region. Flooding is expected to occur in some communities, while others already dealing with floodwaters will face an even greater challenge as new rainclouds add to their misery.

"They just can't take it right now," Dave Phillips, senior climatologist at Environment Canada, told CTV News Channel on Thursday. Phillips says that after a week of heavy rain in Eastern Canada, the ground is already saturated, meaning there's simply nowhere for the additional water to sink in.

"It's just too much rain over a long period of time," he said.

Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa have recorded record levels of rainfall since January, due to a number of active weather systems that took longer than normal to pass through the region.

"Storm systems seem to be taking their sweet time leaving Canada," Phillips said. "I think weather rage is breaking out here. We're just seeing too much of the same weather."

Several Ottawa Valley communities are using sandbags to protect against flooding from the Ottawa River. Homeowner Pierre Voisine, who lives along the river in Rockland, Ont., says the water has already swept away parts of his home. "I went fishing for my deck and the dock," he told CTV Ottawa.

Toronto has made preparations to evacuate Toronto Island, which is located on Lake Ontario, ahead of the rain storm. The lake's water level is already at its highest in decades.

Many have also fled the island communities west of Montreal.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for much of southern Ontario, with 40-70 millimetres of rain expected in most areas. Special weather statements have also been issued for parts of Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Looking beyond this storm, Phillips predicts Ontario could be in for a chillier-than-normal May, with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees cooler than normal. He even raised the possibility of snow in Ontario cottage country and the Greater Toronto area.

"It's going to feel very ugly," he said.