

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





WARNING: This story contains graphic images that may disturb some readers.

Frustrated residents in a city east of Toronto are demanding answers after raw sewage spilled into their homes for a third time this summer.

On Saturday, the basement of Szilvia Tarkanyi’s Oshawa home was filled with foul-smelling waste. As workers continued to clean up the leftover sewage the next day, Tarkanyi told CTV Toronto this is the third time in just over two months she’s had to deal with a basement full of human waste.

“It’s disgusting,” Tarkanyi said. “This can’t be happening again.”

And she’s not the only one cleaning up for a third time either. Seven other homes on the street have dealt with raw sewage seeping into their basements, including Fred Lea’s father’s house, which is directly across the street from Tarkanyi’s residence.

“The smell is so bad that it just makes you sick,” Lea said. “You can’t live in something like this.”

The first two incidents occurred on June 23 and July 31. Officials with the City of Oshawa, which controls the storm sewers, and the Region of Durham, which handles the sanitary sewers, blamed those instances of seepage on heavy rains.

“They kept passing the buck,” Lea said. “They couldn't figure out a solution so they did tests on the road and they just kept saying it was a weeper [foundation drain] problem.”

This latest sewage spill, however, could not be blamed on rainfall as it was a clear and dry day on Saturday.

Durham Region crews were finally able to identify the problem during an inspection over the weekend – a collapsed pipe. Now, residents such as Tarkanyi and Lea are wondering when the pipe will be fixed so they don’t have to clean up another dirty mess.

“Somebody has to do something and take responsibility for this because it’s crazy now,” Tarkanyi said.

In response to the homeowners’ complaints, Oshawa city Coun. Amy McQuaid-England said she understood their frustrations.

“I’ve been dealing with them for a number of weeks and I understand how serious this is for them,” McQuaid-England said. “This is their life and it’s costing them thousands of dollars for something that should have been identified sooner.”

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Scott Lightfoot