

CTVNews.ca Staff





Victims’ parents worry a woman convicted of poisoning four infants whom she was babysitting will do it again, after she was released from prison despite being deemed an elevated risk to reoffend.

Christine Allen, 36, moved into a residence in Brampton, Ont., on Monday, after serving most of a six-year prison sentence for poisoning four children with eye drops in Kitchener. Police say she is at an elevated risk to re-offend, and they have already warned neighbours in Brampton’s Charolais Boulevard about her presence. The conditions of Allen’s parole include not being in the presence of any children under the age of 16, unless accompanied by an adult approved by her parole supervisor.

But the mothers of two of Allen’s victims say warnings and a parole officer simply aren’t enough. They worry that Allen has not changed since she poisoned their children while running a home daycare from 2009-2011 in nearby Kitchener.

“It’s absurd that she’s out,” said one mother, who cannot be identified to protect the identity of her child. “I think that she should have gotten sentenced a lot longer than she did.”

Allen was convicted in 2013 on four counts of administering a noxious substance to cause bodily harm. She was sentenced to six years in prison at the time.

A psychological assessment prior to her parole found she had a problematic lack of insight into her crimes.

Another mother whose child suffered permanent brain damage from the poisoning says she’s afraid for Allen’s new neighbours.

“It’s scary. It’s unsafe for the community,” she said. “She has no remorse or regard for what she did.”

The mother says her young daughter’s life has been derailed by Allen’s actions. “She’ll probably have to live with somebody forever.”

Both mothers expressed concern that Allen might come after their children again.

“I’m worried she’s going to try and finish what she started,” one victim’s mother said.

“She should still be in jail,” added the other.

With files from CTV Kitchener