

Taline McPhedran, CTVNews.ca





The operator of a licensed daycare centre that’s open 24 hours a day in Barrie, Ont., says demand is so high, she’s already got 800 people waiting for a spot.

Former home daycare provider Cheryl Peyton opened Little Start Child Care to help parents who work non-traditional hours, by providing childcare services when other centres don’t: including overnights and weekends, every day of the year except for Christmas.

“No one works 9 to 5 anymore,” Peyton told CTV News Channel. “Retail, nurses, emergency responses, they all work non-traditional and I knew that there was a need for it.”

The pay-as-you-go daycare currently has an 800 person waitlist that Peyton says is growing every day, as more families are introduced to the flexible and affordable childcare.

Peyton said she enlisted help from Futurpreneurship Canada, an entrepreneurship organization, to create her business model and try to establish funding. She also said she reached out to another 24/7 daycare, located in Ottawa, for guidance.

“I had so many people tell me that if this was going to work someone would have done it 20 years ago,” Peyton said. “I beg to differ and I think we’ve proved them wrong.”

According to Peyton, she is currently looking at opening a second location in Barrie, and has had offers from people looking to invest or franchise.

“I will be looking at them individually to make sure that we’re scrutinizing everyone properly,” said Peyton. “It’s a lot of work, it’s not easy.”

The daycare centre has 4,300-square feet of space and offers programs for infants, toddlers, junior preschool, pre-kindergarten and school-aged children. It is also equipped with cribs for infants and twin-size mattresses for children who stay overnight.