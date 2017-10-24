'It just lit up the sky': Apparent meteor soars over St. John's harbour
A light is seen streaking through the sky over St. John's, Nfld., in this image taken from video.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 12:21PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 24, 2017 12:22PM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- An apparent meteor lit up the sky over St. John's harbour Monday night as social media buzzed with jokes that maybe aliens had landed.
Garry Dymond with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada was setting up his backyard telescope at his home in St. John's when he saw it streak overhead.
He classifies it as a fireball that ended in a green explosion high over forested hills, sending out two pieces that each went black.
Dymond doubts it hit ground -- creating a meteorite -- but says there's not enough information yet to know for sure.
He says it's an active period for meteor showers which will extend through most of November.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it received two calls about the strange object that was seen around 7 p.m. local time.
Look what I caught on my #dashcam last night! So exciting! #yyt #nlwx #newfoundland #orionids #meteor #meteorshower @CBCNL pic.twitter.com/0Perz9x2OH— Antisewcial (@CarolynTobin) October 24, 2017
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'It just lit up the sky': Apparent meteor soars over St. John's harbour
- Ontario man arrested after allegedly attempting to lure child in Florida
- Communities on edge as search carried out on B.C. farm where human remains found
- Teen facing charges after three boys were stabbed in Toronto, police say
- Upscale Toronto neighbourhood target of 160 break-ins, millions worth of valuables stolen