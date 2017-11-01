At least two people have died after a fiery 14-vehicle crash on a major Ontario highway Tuesday evening.

The deadly collision occurred just south of Barrie, Ont. at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 400, just north of Country Road 88, according to Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Police said at least two fuel tankers and a number of other transport trucks were involved in the accident. Schmidt said that “massive fireballs and massive explosions” reduced most of the vehicles to “shells” with “nothing left.”

“It is absolutely devastating. I don’t think I’ve been to a scene that was as incredibly devastating as what this is,” Schmidt told CP24 on Wednesday morning.

The exact number of fatalities is still unknown and the death toll could rise, Schmidt warned.

“We have our support team going through the whole area to determine whether or not there are other victims we are yet to identify and account for,” he said.

Police were responding to another collision further north on the highway which created a slowdown when the pileup occurred. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but Schmidt said an early inspection indicates that a transport truck may have collided into slowing traffic.

A witness at the scene told CP24 that he saw one transport truck hit the back of another truck that was carrying vehicles, which led to a chain-reaction of crashes.

“The transport truck literally rolled right up the vehicle transport,” the man said. “After that I heard some popping sounds and then a loud explosion right above the roof of my vehicle. I got out and just looked back. It was just one explosion after another.”

Both fuel trucks were “consumed by fire” following the accident, Schmidt said.

Dramatic video taken at the scene and posted online showed towering flames and thick plumes of smoke billowing into the night sky. In at least one video, loud explosions can be heard in the background.

All lanes of Highway 400 have been closed in both directions between Country Road 88 and Highway 89. Schmidt said he expected that section of the highway to remain closed for the rest of the day.

The highway itself has been under construction for months. Schmidt said it sustained significant damage during the fire and will most likely need to be repaved.

With files from CP24 and The Canadian Press