

CTVNews.ca Staff





Newlyweds moving from New Brunswick to Vancouver are starting their life in their new province without any of their possessions after the U-Haul carrying their belongings was stolen from a parking lot.

Nathan Drover and his wife, Sabrina Perry-Drover, had packed up everything they own onto a moving truck. The moving company later transferred their belongings into a smaller U-Haul truck, which was stolen overnight Sept. 12, in Abbotsford, B.C.

Police say a caller alerted them to the theft, saying one of the trucks his moving company was escorting from Moncton to the West Coast was stolen in the Fraser Valley while parked in a lot, in Abbotsford, B.C.

The truck was found empty in Surrey, B.C. the next day.

“It was open. It was unlocked and obviously there were none of the possessions inside,” Const. Ian Macdonald told CTV Vancouver.

The couple has insurance but they told CTV Vancouver that it can’t replace some of the more sentimental items, such as a handmade tool box, a quilt and furniture passed down from their grandparents.

“It has hurt us emotionally and so from that perspective we just would really appreciate getting some of those things back,” Drover said.

Despite the disheartening turn of events, the couple is trying to keep a positive attitude.

“Even though we saw how cruel people can be in taking everything we own, we’ve also seen some very generous and supportive people here,” said Perry-Drover.

The local community has pitched in to help get them back on their feet, with a family from the church gifting a table and chairs and their landlord giving them a mattress and box spring set.

Police are still investigating and say they would like to speak to anyone who might have information regarding the theft.

“We’re hoping security video will help us identify some suspects,” Macdonald said.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Scott Roberts and The Canadian Press