

CTVNews.ca Staff





Warning: The dashcam footage may be disturbing to some viewers

Toronto police have released footage of a terrifying hit-and-run which left a 61-year-old woman with serious injuries, in an effort to locate the vehicle and identify its driver.

In the disturbing footage, which was filmed shortly before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 at the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Laureleaf Road, a white vehicle can be seen making a quick left turn and striking the woman head-on as she attempts to cross the street. The impact threw the woman over the car’s hood and into an adjacent lane, before the vehicle fled the scene.

“She did nothing wrong,” Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe said of the struck pedestrian. “She is the victim of this crime because of a driver that made a mistake, and that mistake really is unforgiveable because it could have killed her.”

In an interview with CTV Toronto, the woman, who asked only to be identified as Elena, said that the hit-and-run left her with a fractured pelvis, a missing tooth and severe bruising all over her body.

"It is very hard to watch because I could have been dead,” she said tearily after being shown video of the hit-and-run. “The first thing I remember that I was on the asphalt lying down, blood from my nose and everything, and I said, ‘I have to see if I can move my toes.’”

The woman said that she’s still suffering from pain and will be undergoing rehabilitation treatment in hospital for weeks to come.

“I just can't believe it, how a person can do something like this to another human being,” she said. “I feel awful because I was lucky to be alive, but the next person that this person might hit might not be lucky enough to survive.”

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is described as white with four doors and will likely have front-end damage. Anyone with information that could help identify the driver or vehicle -- including dashcam or surveillance footage from the area -- is being asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1900, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com. Police are also asking body shops to go over their records for a white vehicle with damage consistent with a hit-and-run.

“That driver absolutely knew they struck that woman,” Stibbe added. “They knew she was on the ground. They knew she was injured and they knew that they left her there.”

With a report from CTV Toronto