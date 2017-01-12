

Nick Wells, CTVNews.ca





Residents of a town on Vancouver Island are protesting a smell, which has blanketed their community, an odour that's being compared to the stench from a bathroom.

The stinky controversy revolves around a wastewater treatment plant in Ladysmith.

The plant was expanded last spring, increasing the volume of biosolids that passed through.

That increase led to a protest at one of the town's work yards on Wednesday, with dozens carrying placards declaring "Our town stinks of human waste" and calling on the mayor to take action.

"It's got the smell of a portapotty at a three-day long concert," said one woman at the protest.

"It changes your life, you open your door and it's like stepping into an outhouse," said another protester.

Ladysmith's mayor Aaron Stone says he understands why people are upset but says the city is working hard to build a suitable compost facility to process the increase in biosolids.

"We're trying to find an interim solution to get the odour issue resolved," he said.

The Vancouver Island Health Authority says it is received complaints about the stench and is currently investigating if there are any health risks.

